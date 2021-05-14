DIGGING DEEPER: Anza Park getting makeover

TUCSON (KVOA) - A neighborhood park known for drug dealing and violent crime is getting cleaned up.

Residents said they are thrilled to be getting their park back and they are also seeing progress. Anza Park is at the corner of Speedway Boulevard and Stone Road.

Residents said it was not uncommon to find used drug needles in the playground area.

That was when they stopped taking their children there.

But now, next to that area, construction is starting on a dog park.

This is something residents such as Jim Glock have wanted for some time.

"What I'm grateful for is that they have a dog park for little dogs, a 10 pounders like Zuzee, as well as bigger dogs," Glock said.

Bigger dogs, such a Blue. He belongs to Rick McConnell who is just as thrilled.

Construction for the $180,000 dog park started in March as part of Proposition 407.

But it is the collaboration between the city, the residents and police that cleaned up the area.

"The call load has significantly decreased in this area since we've had the new activity, the construction work going on," Lt. Belinda Morales said. "A lot more people coming out enjoying family activities."

That was not the case at all when McDonnell moved into the neighborhood four years ago.

"This was an area that very populated with folks doing drug transactions people sleeping in the park overnight," McDonnell said.

Glock who has been a resident since 1988 said in the last year and a half Tucson Police Department, and the city have done a remarkable job of cleaning it up.

"Along with social services, very effectively came in and took care of that," Glock said. "I think they did it in a very respectful way, with respect to the people who are really needy, at the same time dealing with those who are out there doing no good."

Also, in the plans, new restrooms. The old ones have not been used in years because people damaged the inside by flushing drug paraphernalia and it ruined the plumbing.

The city is currently in the process of taking bids. The restrooms are another welcome addition to the park.

"The construction of restroom that will start later in the summer, along with this and there some other ramadas that are going in," McConnell said. "It's going to be a very attractive place for people to come."

Boosting the quality of life.

"It's going to be nice to be able to have a green space out in front that's actively and positively utilized by the community," Glock said.

"All the construction and families using the park are making it a safer place," said Lt. Morales. "Their mere presence alone is a deterrent of crime, and we appreciate that. The dog park should be completed by the end of summer."