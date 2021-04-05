Kino Event Center to be converted to county-run COVID-19 vaccination site amid eligibility age drop

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Kino Event Center will soon become a county-run, indoor vaccination center after Pima County expanded its COVID-19 vaccination eligibility Monday morning.

Back on Jan. 14, Pima County officially moved into Phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan, vaccinating population groups including protective services workers; K-12, university and community college educators; childcare workers; and adults 75 and older.

While much of Arizona lowered the age range to include people 65 and older in correlation to Gov. Doug Ducey's push in January, Pima County initially elected to exclude this group from priority due to the amount of vaccine the department had on hand to distribute.

After Ducey announced Arizona's new hybrid model for COVID-19 vaccine prioritization, Pima County began expanding its vaccination coverage, allowing Arizonans 55 and older and frontline essential workers to sign up for a vaccine appointment March 12.

A few weeks after Arizona expanded its vaccine eligibility to include individuals 16 years old and older, county health officials shared Friday that it will also lower its age eligibility to include these individuals.

Amid reports of a decline in overall COVID-19 cases in Pima County and the state as a whole, county officials decided to officially close the Kino Event Center COVID-19 testing location at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The county will then covert the site into an indoor vaccination center, which will officially open to the public on April 12.

The operation hours for the facility will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Registration for this location will officially open April 9. To register, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.

Pima County said a smaller testing area will be set up at another location at a later date.

For more information about the county's free COVID-19 testing centers, visit pima.gov/covid19testing.