NSI Nursing Services approved for homebound vaccine distribution

TUCSON (KVOA) - NSI Nursing Service on the Eastside has been approved to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine by Pima County. Now, they are hoping to get it to as many homebound patients as possible.

NSI has been trying to get the vaccine for their patients for more than five months and finally got approval this last Tuesday.

Dawn Witt is the administrator with NSI.

"We have been working on this since November. Lots of zoom calls, everything was remote and then we got the call," Witt said. "They said we're going to send you 100 vaccines."

They are expecting more in the coming months and are ready to serve.

"There's such a vast amount of people that really want it that can't get out of their homes that can't go somewhere," Yasaleah Anderson, the owner and president of NSI said.

They are also planning on serving more than just their homebound patients.

"We have 150 patients we probably have taken since we announced it yesterday, we have probably taken no less than 200 phone calls," Anderson said.

Their service is also available in the office for people that feel comfortable coming in.

"There are some people saying that they would like to come in because they know it's one-on-one," Witt said. "When we have people come in, it's you're not with a bunch of people you're just with the nurse."