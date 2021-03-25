Sierra Vista lifts mask mandate in response to Gov. Ducey’s executive order

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The mask mandate in Sierra Vista has officially been lifted after Mayor Rick Mueller rescinded the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration Thursday in response to Gov. Doug Ducey's recent executive order.

Back in November, the City of Sierra Vista reinstated a emergency declaration that required residents over the age of 10 to wear face masks, coverings or shields while in public when proper social distancing cannot be implemented.

Citing a trend of positive cases in the state, Mueller decided to reinstate the mandate that was originally put in place June 26, 2020 after it was lifted for just two months.

However, after the governor pulled back all Arizona's COVID-19 mitigation measures on Thursday, the Sierra Vista mayor decided to follow suit and rescind his own emergency declaration again, effective 9 a.m. Thursday.

“Our citizens have been extraordinary in their vigilance against COVID-19 and I appreciate how our community has rallied to meet this challenge,” Mueller said. “Residents can continue to do their part by getting vaccinated and following public health guidance. This is a persistent virus, and we must ensure we finish the fight.”

According to the city, all city facilities will also be reopened starting Monday. In addition, the city will resume issuing special event permits. City officials said city-provided programs and services will be phased back in overtime.

On Tuesday, Cochise County officially expanded its county-run vaccination sites to allow all adults 18 and older to register for a vaccine appointment.

This move was also in accordance to a similar move by the state, which expanded vaccine eligibility to 16-year-olds and older at the state-run PODs.

On Thursday, Cochise County reported six new COVID-19 cases, bringing its overall total to 11,563. With no new deaths reported that day, the death toll for the county remained at 277.

To register to receive the vaccine, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.

For more information about Cochise County vaccine distribution efforts, visit covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com.