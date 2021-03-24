Pima County to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting Thursday

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County is expanding its current COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting Thursday at 9 a.m.

The announcement comes after Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that individuals 16 and older are now allowed to register for a COVID-19 vaccination at Arizona's state-operated vaccination sites. Registration opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the county said the expansion will include three major groups of people.

#BREAKING: Starting tomorrow at 9am, @pchd will expand #COVIDVaccine eligibility to include three groups:



1) Age: 55+

2) Risk: 16+ w/ a disability, homeless, lives in congregate setting, receives in-home + long-term care, or high-risk condition

3) Work: 16+ (see below)@KVOA pic.twitter.com/TnFQQQ1qZM — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) March 24, 2021

AGE – anyone over age 55, regardless of other health conditions or type of employment. RISK – anyone over age 16 who has a disability OR is experiencing homelessness OR lives in a congregate setting/receives in-home or long-term care OR has a high-risk medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control: Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Downs syndrome

Heart conditions (including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)

Immunocompromised state aka weakened immune system, from solid organ transplant

Obesity (Body Max Index (BMI) over 30 kg/m2 or higher or < 40 kg/m2)

Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus WORK – anyone over age 16 who works in the following fields, regardless of other health conditions: Healthcare worker and healthcare support

Emergency medical services

Long-term care facility staff

In-home long-term care

Protective services

Education and childcare

Food and agriculture

Restaurants and bars

U.S. Postal Service

Manufacturing

Grocery and convenience stores (including carnicerias)

State and local government

Public transportation (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis, etc.)

Auto repair

Business/financial services

Clergy/faith leaders/ traditional healers

Court personnel

Critical trade (plumber, electrician, HVAC, etc.)

Food packaging

Funeral services

Gas stations

Power/utility

Shelters

Warehouse distribution

Veterinarians and veterinary staff

“We realize that this is not fully aligned with what Gov. Ducey announced earlier this week; however, our decisions are based on the current vaccination rates for 55 and up (which is at 42%), as well as our commitment to ensure ongoing access to vulnerable populations, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department Director. “We anticipate appointments will be filled quickly and as we move these groups, we look forward to being able to align with the states recommendations within the next six weeks.”

Currently, most appointments set for the large County-supported vaccination sites will be for mid-late April.

According to the county, more than 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. So far, 200,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.

For questions about registration or help with the registration process, you can also call Pima County Health Department’s registration support line at 520-222-0119, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.