Pima County to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting Thursday
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County is expanding its current COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting Thursday at 9 a.m.
The announcement comes after Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that individuals 16 and older are now allowed to register for a COVID-19 vaccination at Arizona's state-operated vaccination sites. Registration opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the county said the expansion will include three major groups of people.
- AGE – anyone over age 55, regardless of other health conditions or type of employment.
- RISK – anyone over age 16 who has a disability OR is experiencing homelessness OR lives in a congregate setting/receives in-home or long-term care OR has a high-risk medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Downs syndrome
- Heart conditions (including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)
- Immunocompromised state aka weakened immune system, from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (Body Max Index (BMI) over 30 kg/m2 or higher or < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- WORK – anyone over age 16 who works in the following fields, regardless of other health conditions:
- Healthcare worker and healthcare support
- Emergency medical services
- Long-term care facility staff
- In-home long-term care
- Protective services
- Education and childcare
- Food and agriculture
- Restaurants and bars
- U.S. Postal Service
- Manufacturing
- Grocery and convenience stores (including carnicerias)
- State and local government
- Public transportation (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis, etc.)
- Auto repair
- Business/financial services
- Clergy/faith leaders/ traditional healers
- Court personnel
- Critical trade (plumber, electrician, HVAC, etc.)
- Food packaging
- Funeral services
- Gas stations
- Power/utility
- Shelters
- Warehouse distribution
- Veterinarians and veterinary staff
“We realize that this is not fully aligned with what Gov. Ducey announced earlier this week; however, our decisions are based on the current vaccination rates for 55 and up (which is at 42%), as well as our commitment to ensure ongoing access to vulnerable populations, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department Director. “We anticipate appointments will be filled quickly and as we move these groups, we look forward to being able to align with the states recommendations within the next six weeks.”
Currently, most appointments set for the large County-supported vaccination sites will be for mid-late April.
According to the county, more than 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. So far, 200,000 people have been fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
For questions about registration or help with the registration process, you can also call Pima County Health Department’s registration support line at 520-222-0119, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.