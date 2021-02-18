ADHS: Arizona vaccinates 1 millionth person for COVID-19

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The Grand Canyon State announced reaching a major milestone on Thursday after one million Arizonans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Arizona announced that the latest projections show that the millionth dose of vaccine had been administered.This number included both first and second doses.

However, on Thursday that number officially rose to 1,339,829. In addition, officials say 332,071 Arizonans have already received both doses.

“Arizona has reached another major milestone today (Thursday) with our one-millionth individual to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “We are so grateful to all of the health care workers, staff and volunteers who made today’s achievement a reality. There’s much more to do in the weeks and months ahead, and we are looking forward to making the vaccine available to all Arizonans as soon as possible.”

NEW: Arizona reached another major milestone today. More than 1 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona - with more than 1.3 million doses administered so far! pic.twitter.com/rUPrzxEDI5 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 18, 2021

About 300,000 of the COVID-19 doses were administered at state-run vaccination sites.

These sites are at the State Farm Stadium, which opened on Jan. 11, and at the Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which opened on Feb. 1.

“Medical professionals, volunteers, and frontline workers are getting more doses into the arms of Arizonans,” Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services said. “We anticipate increased vaccine supply in the next few weeks to months and look forward to building on this momentum to get even more Arizonans vaccinated.”

Christ traveled to Tucson on Thursday to launch the new state-run vaccination site in partnership with the University of Arizona and Pima County Health Department.

The facility, which operates at the university’s mall area in central Tucson, will eventually expand to provide 24/7 vaccination as more vaccine doses

arrive in Arizona.

Officials say the site can serve a total of 6,000 people per day at full capacity.

The county also announced Tuesday that it will begin pre-registration for people 65 and older starting Thursday at 9 a.m.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations, visit webcms.pima.gov or call 520-222-0119.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rosa Garcia.