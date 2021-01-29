Arizona see first reports of UK COVID-19 strain

TUCSON (KVOA) - The first case of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant was confirmed to be detected in Arizona Friday afternoon.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, health officials with ADHS, Maricopa County Department of Public Health, Pinal County Public Health Services District and Arizona State University reported that the U.K COVID-19 variant, which was first identified in the U.K. in the fall, was confirmed in three test samples from the state.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this variant of the new coronavirus spreads faster than the original strain. However, the CDC is reporting that the vaccines authorized to be distributed are effective against this new variant.

In addition, Arizona surpassed 13,000 total known deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

That day, ADHS reported 5,028 new positive cases of the virus and 203 news deaths. This brought the overall total of cases in the state to 748,260 known cases.

ADHS is recommending the public to increase their efforts in following the strategies listed below.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth around anyone who does not live with you.

Maintain physical distance of at least 6 feet from those who aren't members of your household.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay at home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) and immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are at higher risk for severe illness, you should avoid attending congregate settings. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.

For more information, visit azdhs.gov/covid19.