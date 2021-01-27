Monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 are opening up more ICU beds across the state

TUCSON - Tucson Medical Center has been using monoclonal antibody treatment to fight COVID-19 since early January and with its early success it has created more space in the ICU.

Monoclonal antibody treatment creates a synthetic antibody that helps your body better fight the coronavirus.

Mimi Coomler, the C.O.O. of Tucson Medical Center, is pleased with the results so far, "I'm really excited to say that based on the fact that we have now infused over 500 patients at TMC we are seeing very few patients being readmitted to the hospital."

The treatment takes as little as 3 hours and patients do not take up an ICU bed.

Dr. Steffano Mottl has been working in Arizona hospitals since the pandemic began. "This is something new. It's a new tool for the outpatient setting. So, I think that it's promising people need to know about it and people need to have access to it."

It's important to note that this new treatment is not a vaccine and is only effective in the early stages of COVID-19.

"People are so scared to go to the hospital they just wait a little too long and by the time they feel it is time to go to the hospital it's a bit too late" said Dr. Mottl

Coomler is also optimistic about the future of this treatment, "This has been a long dark tunnel and I believe with the vaccines and the monoclonal antibodies, both of those are the light at the end of the tunnel."

TMC will soon be moving their antibody infusion clinic to the El Dorado Health Campus and it will continue to be part of how they treat COVID-19 indefinitely.