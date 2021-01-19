UArizona begins vaccinating K-12 teachers as Pima County treads through Phase 1B

TUCSON (KVOA) - The administering of COVID-19 vaccines has officially begun at the University of Arizona after teachers and childcare workers received their first vaccine doses at the school's distribution site Tuesday morning.

Back on Jan. 12, UArizona announced that it will help Pima County distribute vaccine shots as it begins vaccinating people in the Phase 1B priority group.

Registration for this group, which is the largest priority group under Phase 1 of the county's distribution plan, officially began on Thursday. Since then, distribution sites and drive-thru locations began opening for business across Pima County, vaccinating people including teachers, utility workers, food and transportation and people 75 and older..

On Tuesday, UArizona joined the effort and began vaccinating kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers. University officials said they plan to vaccinate 132 teachers each day from Tuesday through Thursday.

In addition, 42 UArizona workers will also receive the vaccine on both Wednesday and Thursday.

UArizona said vaccine distribution will continue on Friday, serving 250 child care workers and 250 K-12 teachers.

"We are working closely with our Pima County Health Department colleagues to ensure that our partners in the education sector are able to get the vaccine safely and efficiently," said Mona Arora, UArizona vaccine task force leader.

A walk-up clinic is planned to be held in the Ina Gittings Building, located at 1737 E. University Blvd., Room 129. The county will also set up a drive-thru vaccination center at the UArizona Mall.

UArizona said the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at their sites. In addition, appointments are required to receive a vaccination.

People who are under the Phase 1B priority group can register to receive the vaccine by visit webcms.pima.gov or by calling 520-222-0119 sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

