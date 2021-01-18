Long lines mark opening of Kino Sports Complex’s drive-thru vaccination site

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department is teaming up with Banner University Medical Center to get seniors 75 and older their Coronavirus vaccine.

A site launched Monday at the Kino Sports Complex to vaccinate our most vulnerable.

The drive through is now open.

On Monday afternoon, there were several long lines of cars with seniors 75 and up waiting to get their first shots of the vaccine.

We're out at the Kino Sports Complex where some Southern Arizonans 75 and up are getting their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I'll have a live report at Noon. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/2ceqW0t7sQ — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) January 18, 2021

"We're hoping to do 1,600 to 2,000 vaccinations a day at this site," Banner UMC Chief Executive Officer Sarah Frost said.

Laura Almquist, 86, was one of the first to get a first vaccine dose Monday morning.

"I would say get on down here," Almquist said. "Sign up and get the shot. Just as soon as you can and we were delighted to be able to be here this early this morning. It's a real plus for us."

The vaccination center at Kino Sports Complex is open here from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Sundays.

You must make an appointment and pre-register to get the vaccine. There are no walkups available.