Southern Arizona business owners put in long hours to secure Pandemic relief

TUCSON (KVOA) - Navigating the small business Pandemic relief process was not an easy one nor was it quick.

Southern Arizona business owners spent many hours this spring and summer going through it to obtain such aid as the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program.

The majority of those hours were spent on the computer and on the phone with banks and lenders navigating the sometimes complicated application framework.

Chuck Colbath, owner of Bavilon Salon in Vail, says he spent a couple hundred hours on the phone trying to keep his business afloat.

His salon is back open and even though it has to operate at half capacity, Colbath says his revenues for the Fall are pacing ahead of this time in 2019.

Bavilon Salon in Vail rebuilt their interior in order to operate more efficiently at half capacity

Many small business owners like Colbath used the federal money to do remodels in an effort to help them to adjust and operate more efficiently during this new COVID-19 normal.

Bavilon Salon gutted its interior in order to create more space between stylist stations. They used mostly local companies and American-made products in the remodel.

The U.S. Senate is expected to hold another vote next week on a "targeted relief" measure that focuses on replenishing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses.

