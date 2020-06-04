Pima County Health now focused on contact tracing to stop spread of Coronavirus

TUCSON - Last week the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to ramp up contact tracing with the Coronavirus.

Contact tracing starts after someone tests positive for the Coronavirus. Contacts are people that the patient has been within six feet of for a period of 15 minutes or more in the two days leading up to the positive test.

The Pima County Health Department plans to help patients identify the case's contacts. The Board of Supervisors for Pima County is assisting by hiring 127 full-time employees to help with virus investigations.

Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen said, "Contacts are critical. It is how we believe we can change the epidemic," she continues "Contact Tracing will start very rapidly over the next two weeks within Pima County. You may be called by Pima county because you have been identified by a case."

District 2 Supervisor Ramon Valadez said "As we move forward with hiring these 127 people that will put us in a position to do contact tracing in a very timely manner."

If you are contacted by the health department they will not require you to come into the office, instead they just want to provide information on how to properly screen yourself.