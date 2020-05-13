ASU joins UA in Tucson’s pandemic fight

TUCSON - UArizona is not the only university making an impact in Tucson’s fight against COVID-19.

The ASU School of Social Work has ramped up its THRIVE in the '05 program that has been working in Tucson’s intercity for about three years.

The group is partnering with UA and several local volunteer organizations and companies to make and distribute Helping Hands Care Boxes to residents in-need throughout the 85705 zip code.

THRIVE in the 05's footprint is the 85705 zip code that encompasses multiple communities just north of downtown Tucson (Photo courtesy: THRIVE in the 05)

Each care box includes hand soap, hand sanitizer and a handmade mask.

A new grassroots organization called Masks for Tucson has provided 500 masks thus far to the cause.

Tucson distillery Whiskey Del Bac donated the hand sanitizer.

THRIVE in the '05 works closely with the low-income housing complex Tucson House to make sure that residents at the facility are educated on how to protect themselves during this Coronavirus Pandemic.

They hope to be able to put together larger scale care boxes later this summer that will include household items, cleaning supplies, puzzles, games and other family entertainment.

If you want to donate to this cause:

Products for care boxes can be dropped off at two locations:

Academy for Caregiving Excellence, 4723 N. 1st Ave. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday;

Brother John’s Beer Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday



