Pima Superior and Juvenile Courts to require temperature/wellness check

Pima County Superior Court, Juvenile Court Center and offices are set to begin conducting mandatory wellness screenings at all facilities.

Officials say they will begin screening Monday, May 11th using touch-less thermometers, according to an announcement sent Saturday. Anyone who registers a temperature over 100.4 F (38 C) will not be allowed to enter.

The announcement says visitors will also be required to wear face coverings in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The face coverings cannot obscure someone's identity, i.e. ski masks and other similar coverings.

In addition to the requirements outlined above, visitors and staff are required to notify the court of any COVID-19 diagnosis or symptoms in advance. Once notified, visitors and staff must make alternative arrangements to visit, work or participate.

The Court says it will continue to limit court attendance to only those people critical to the proceedings.

For more information on the Court's protocols you can visit the Pima County Superior Court COVID-19 webpage or you can contact them at communityrelations@sc.pima.gov.