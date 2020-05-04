Ducey: Dine-in services allowed to resume starting May 11

TUCSON - Dine-in services at Arizona eateries will be allowed to resume May 11, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday.

Last Wednesday, Ducey shared that the Stay-At-Home order that was put in place March 30 with modifications will be extended through May 15.

In that announcement, the governor said the extension includes allowing a partial reopening of some businesses starting Monday. These reopenings are required to follow certain recommendations from the Center of Disease Control, such as curbside pickup and delivery services.

After several retail businesses opened under these stipulations on Monday, the governor shared further details about the reopening phase of the economy in a press conference held Monday afternoon.

In Monday's briefing, Ducey shared that non-essential retailers, including barbers and salons, will be allowed to open on Friday - allowing customers to be in-store as long as the business implements health protection measures and follows the CDC guidelines.

BREAKING: @dougducey says barbers and salons can reopen May 8th with strict safety precautions. @KVOA — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) May 4, 2020

The governor also shared that on May 11, restaurants would be allowed to resume limited dine-in services. These eateries must also implement health protection measures and follow the CDC guidelines.

BREAKING: Dine-in services will open Monday, May 11 with guidelines: pic.twitter.com/gMBmuXnnVb — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) May 4, 2020

On Monday, Arizona reported no new deaths related to COVID-19, with an overall death toll of 362. The state currently has 8,919 confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

For the most up-to-date information on the outbreak, please visit the CDC's COVID-19 website.