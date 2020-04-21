Local small businesses await second payroll package from federal government

TUCSON - Southern Arizona businesses are waiting for the federal government to come through for them.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate approved a $483 billion coronavirus aid package.

Most of the funding, specifically $331 billion, would go towards boosting the Paycheck Protection Program.

Last week, the PPP ran out of money.

The PPP is a loan created to "provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll," according to the Small Business Administration.

However, the initial plan never reached most local businesses that applied in early April.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the package that will now go to the U.S. House of Representatives, with votes set for Thursday.

I urge the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act with additional funding for PPP, Hospitals, and Testing. After I sign this Bill, we will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal relief.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Local businesses that will receive the funding are said to be assured enough funding to cover their payrolls for two months.

Furthermore, the deal also includes additional 25% of monetary coverage for rent and utilities.

Naughton's Heating and Cooling has operated in Tucson since 1951

Naughton’s Heating & Cooling, Bavilon Salon and Little Anthony’s Diner are three of hundreds of local businesses who have applied for PPP.

Chuck Colbath, owner of Bavilon Salon, said he has had to re-submit his PPP loan after it was initially denied due to a technical issue at the Small Business Association.

In this latest stimulus, $60 billion of the $310 billion has been earmarked for smaller banks and community lenders that seek to focus on underbanked neighborhoods and rural areas.

In addition, another $60 billion will go toward the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Approximately 1.7 million loans in the initial Paycheck Protection Program were approved before the funds ran out.

Many local small businesses expressed anger that banks favored customers who already had existing loans with their institutions.

Several publicly traded companies, including Ruth Christ Steakhouse, Potbelly and Shake Shack, came under scrutiny for receiving loans in the first phase.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

AP contributed to this story.