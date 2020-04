TUCSON - A family-owned business in the Old Pueblo is giving back to our military and first-responders in a very special way. The company "Steamy Concepts" gave a military family a free service that includes a cleaner that helps kill viruses and bacteria during this coronavirus pandemic.

Steamy Concepts issued a statement saying: "Being local/family-owned for 23 years in the old pueblo, We felt the need to help out the communities in Tucson in these difficult times. "During our usual carpet cleaning, tile & grout cleaning, and upholstery cleaning, we can apply Mediclean if our customer asks for it on site."



If you'd like to learn more, you can go to: www.steamyconcepts.com