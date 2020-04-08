Buyer shortage leads to wasted milk in Arizona

TUCSON - Milk is getting spilled in Arizona.

Dairy farmers say as much as one hundred gallons of milk is being dumped per day during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The issue is there's nowhere for that milk to be sold.

The forced closure of restaurants, schools and the catering industry has taken away a third of business from the state’s dairy farmers.

Supermarkets have also contributed to the problem.

Their response to consumer panic buying was to install limits on how much milk can purchased.

Most stores like Safeway, Bashas and Fry’s are not allowing buyers to purchase more than two gallons at a time.

The complicated procedure of securing funding to hire milk processors has made it difficult to this point for dairy farmers to get that excess product into the hands of food banks throughout the state.

The important thing for consumers to be aware of is that there is not a shortage of milk here in Arizona so farmers are encouraging you to buy as much milk as you can.

