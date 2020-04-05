Personal hygiene “care” is no longer essential
TUCSON - The barber shop is closed. Shutdown in a flip flop by Arizona governor Doug Ducey on what constitutes an essential business and what doesn’t.
The personal care industry came to an end on Saturday at 5 p.m. as the state tries to strength its fight against COVID19.
One owner who was prepared is Chuck Colbath of Vail’s Bavilon Salon.
Colbath says he will pay his seven employees during what he hopes is just a one-month shutdown of operations.
He’s owned the business since 2011 and says this is the best staff that he’s ever had.
Colbath is taking advantage of several government avenues available to small businesses during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
He first secured a $10,000 grant through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, followed by taking out a business loan and then applying for assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Colbath took all of these steps to secure that his staff is taken care of during the forced closure.
Among the businesses that are now shuttered under the revised mandate:
- Barbers
- Cosmetology, Hairstyling, Nail Salons and Aesthetic Salons
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo parlors
- Spas
- Massage therapist services
The governors new order also shut down the swimming pools at many housing complexes across the state just as the weather is starting to heat up.
