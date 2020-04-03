Gov. Ducey answers additional COVID-19 questions following Thursday’s townhall conversation

TUCSON - Due to the large number of questions submitted in preparation for Thursday's COVID-19 town hall meeting, Arizona Broadcasters Association released 15 additional minutes of Q&A with Gov. Doug Ducey Friday afternoon.

In the initial COVID-19 townhall discussion, the governor answered several questions, ranging from "what happens when Arizonans ignore the stay-at-home order" to "why certain businesses are considered essential".

Despite an hour of answering questions, ABA said there were still plenty on hand to ask Ducey.

In the 15-minute extra broadcast, Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona National Guard Major General Michael McGuire and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman answered several more questions, from basic questions about contracting COVID-19 to how they believe the state is handling COVID-19.

To watch the additional Q&A, click here.