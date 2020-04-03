Ducey orders closures of salons, spas in latest clarification of essential services

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered more businesses including hair salons and massage parlors to close in his latest clarification to the state's essential services list released Friday afternoon.

According to the governor, barbers, cosmetology facilities, hairstyling businesses, nail salons, aesthetic salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas and massage parlors are ordered to cease operations by 5 p.m. Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, communal pools at apartment complexes, condominiums, parks and hotels, swap meets and amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene such as basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds and public restrooms are order to close under this clarification.

However, public parks, apartment complexes, hotels and condominiums are allowed to be open at this time.

These services were the latest clarification to Ducey's original executive order, which was released on March 23. Ducey has also made a ordered a stay-at-home order Monday.

“During these unprecedented times, providing clarity for small businesses and employers is an important measure to ensure we protect our citizens, slow the spread of COVID-19, and protect this critical part of our economy,” said Ducey. “As guidance from public health officials evolves, we will continue to release information and direction.”

Under this latest clarification, similar businesses that are still considered essential under this change include Personal hygiene services including in-home services such as assistance with bathing and cleaning for vulnerable adults and those who are disabled daycare centers providing care for individuals with children serving in any essential services category; hotels and motels to the extent used for lodging including RV Parks; hotel and motel restaurants providing delivery or carryout food services; and respite and palliative care.