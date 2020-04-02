COVID-19 deaths grow to 11 in Pima County

TUCSON - The COVID-19 death toll in Pima County has risen to 11, according to the latest numbers released by Pima County Thursday.

On Thursday, Arizona Department of Health Services released the latest numbers in the state regarding positive cases of COVID-19, reporting that Pima County alone has 237 confirmed cases of the disease.

While details about the latest cases have not yet been released, Pima County reported that there were 11 deaths in the county, last reporting 10 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the new data, there are currently 45 people hospitalized in connection to COVID-19. Of those, 15 are in the ICU.

Details are limited at this time.

For the latest numbers, visit webcms.pima.gov.