Gov. Ducey requests President Trump to declare COVID-19 pandemic a major disaster to help add additional relief support

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey sent out a request to President Donald Trump Wednesday asking for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government to help support Arizona's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor's office, if this declaration is made, it will "provide access to expanded mental health care, supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Arizonans, expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by COVID-19 and more."

“Arizonans have shown great resilience while coming together to support one another during this health emergency,” said Ducey. “This declaration will help families, individuals, businesses and tribal communities in our state weather this storm and bounce back afterward stronger than ever. I’m grateful for the partnership and collaboration we’ve had with administrative officials and hope to see this request approved in full to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response.”

State programs that would receive assistance from this declaration are listed below.

Crisis Counseling Program

Disaster Case Management

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Disaster Legal Services

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Any other appropriate Stafford Act disaster assistance programs

Arizona is currently under a "Stay-At-Home" order, which was issued on Monday.

According to the governor, this stay-at-home order will not affect the operations of essential businesses. Ducey said those businesses, which include health care facilities and grocery stores, will remain open at this time.