Gov. Ducey orders stay-at-home order after confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to more than 1,000

Gov. Ducey orders stay-at-home order after confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to more than 1,000New
TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey ordered a stay-at-home order Monday in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The order that will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday was made shortly after Arizona Department of Health Services released that there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.
According to the governor, this stay-at-home order will not affect the operations of essential businesses. Ducey said those businesses, which include health care facilities and grocery stores, will remain open at this time.
The essential businesses, which were defined by the governor March 23 are listed below:
- Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies
- Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless
- Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers
- Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more
- Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks
- Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services
- Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses
- Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff
- Mail, post, shipping and logistics
- Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses
- Transportation, including airlines, taxis and ride-sharing
- Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities
- Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations
- Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services
- Day care centers for employees exempted though the order;
- Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services.
Earlier Monday, Ducey also informed the community that the school closures will be extended to the end of the school year.