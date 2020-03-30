Gov. Ducey orders stay-at-home order after confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to more than 1,000

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey ordered a stay-at-home order Monday in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The order that will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday was made shortly after Arizona Department of Health Services released that there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

According to the governor, this stay-at-home order will not affect the operations of essential businesses. Ducey said those businesses, which include health care facilities and grocery stores, will remain open at this time.

There will be NO changes to the list of essential services. I urge Gov @dougducey to narrow his list to reflect those services that are truly essential to Arizonans well-being. — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) March 30, 2020

The essential businesses, which were defined by the governor March 23 are listed below:

Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies

Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless

Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers

Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more

Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation

Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks

Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services

Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses

Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff

Mail, post, shipping and logistics

Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses

Transportation, including airlines, taxis and ride-sharing

Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities

Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations

Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services

Day care centers for employees exempted though the order;

Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products

Hotels and motels

Funeral services.

Earlier Monday, Ducey also informed the community that the school closures will be extended to the end of the school year.