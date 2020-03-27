Sugar Skulls create partnership to support local restaurants

TUCSON – The Tucson Sugar Skulls are offering a buy-one-get-one-free ticket special to customers who order from the team’s restaurant partners through the month of April.

Customers with a minimum order of $20 for take-out or delivery from a restaurant that sponsors the Indoor Football League franchise will receive a voucher to buy up to two tickets and get two free to either of the first two home games of the 2020 season.

The Sugar Skulls season currently is under suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone in our community and for businesses who are doing their best to serve us every day through this crisis,” said Sugar Skulls Owner Cathy Guy. “This is our way of encouraging our fans and the public as a whole to support the business community as we deal with the effects of COVID-19.”

Fans will be able to redeem the vouchers through the team’s online ticket seller, Ticketmaster, or take the voucher to the Sugar Skulls office at Kino Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

The Indoor Football League announced in a statement last weekend that the league expects play the 2020 season.

Tucson’s first three home games (March 19, March 29 and April 11) have already been postponed.

Fans can receive the ticket vouchers at these participating restaurants:

Eegee’s

El Charro

Fat Noodle Ramen House

Hooters

Jimmy’s Pita & Poke

Kon Tiki

Mama Louisa’s

Monsoon’s Tap & Grill

Oregano’s

Planet Sub

Raising Cane’s

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Wilbur’s Grill (Viscount Suite Hotel)

These McDonald’s locations:

7202 E 22nd Street

4960 W Ajo Hwy

9075 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

8800 E. Broadway

30 S. Houghton Rd.

6105 E. Broadway Blvd

9490 E Golf Links

170 W Continental Rd

5870 E. Broadway

9130 E. Valencia Rd

2130 West River Road

13934 North Sandario Road

5455 E. Speedway

6651 E Tanque Verde Road

