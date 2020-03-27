COVID-19 death toll rises to four in Pima County

TUCSON - Pima County released Friday morning that its COVID-19 death toll has risen to four.

Early Friday, Arizona Department of Health Services released the latest numbers in the state regarding positive cases of COVID-19, reporting that Pima County alone has 102 confirmed cases of the deadly disease.

Information about the latest individuals has not yet been released.

The last death reported in Pima County prior to the two recent cases involved a male in his 70’s with other health conditions that may have put him at higher risk. Health officials released this information Thursday afternoon.

The first death in the count was reported on Monday. That case involved a woman in her 50's with underlying health conditions.