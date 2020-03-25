UA scientist churning out COVID-19 test kits

TUCSON - UA scientists stepped to the forefront this weekend in the battle against COVID-19.

The UArizona Health Sciences Biorepository, a team of seven scientists, worked together to produce 1,600 test kits for the virus that has taken over the world.

A significant shortage of kits nationally and regionally has limited the ability to test patients for the Coronavirus.

The tests kits will be used by UA Campus Health, Banner UA Medical Center and the Pima County Health Department.

Dr. David Harris says UA has enough supplies to make about 20,000 test kits at about 5,000 kits a week.

"One of the core purposes of a high-quality research university is to ensure we are able to make material differences in our communities," said Betsy Cantwell, senior vice president for research and innovation.

UA scientists have the resources to develop 20,000 COVID-19 test kits over the next several months (Photo courtesy: UArizona)

Pima County is requesting 1,000 kits per week and Harris believes UA will be able to fulfill that volume of order for several months.

The kits if stored properly in refrigeration have a shelf life of a year.

