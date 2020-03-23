Tucson woman shopping for those who can’t

TUCSON - Marissa Ramirez is getting up early in the morning during the Coronvairus Pandemic to shop for those who can’t shop for themselves.

You’ve heard the stories.

Stores opening at 5:30 a.m. Toilet paper gone by 6 a.m.

Ramirez is in that crowd to make sure she gets her hands on those essential goods.

But instead of keeping them for herself and her two young children, she’s making sure that precious bottle of hand sanitizer gets into the hands of someone who really needs it.

The Flowing Wells High School graduate has been shopping for the elderly, sick, disabled and even families with small children.

Just call her Toilet Paper Santa Claus.

Marissa arrives at 4:30 to get in line at Fry’s which opens at 5:30. and then heads to Target to get in line at seven for that stores 8 a.m. opening.

Ramirez, 26, has even gone as far as to find out when stores are getting their evening shipments and then returning shortly thereafter to buy essential paper products.

She’s not charging people for her services although she says some clients have been tipping her for the gas she needs to race around town to different stores throughout the day.

If you need or know someone who needs shopping assistance during this time, please contact Marissa Ramirez:

