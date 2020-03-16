AZDHS: Fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Pima County

TUCSON - There are four positive cases of COVID-19 in Pima County according to new data released Monday morning by Arizona Department of Health Services.

Arizona health officials announced on March 9 that Pima County recorded its first presumptive case of the deadly disease that was first detected in China. After Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency in response to the COVID019 pandemic, city, county and education officials have been implementing protocols to help prevent a potential spread of the contagious disease.

According to the latest update from Pima County Health Department, health officials were alerted to the latest case in Pima County early Monday. The department said the individual involved has been receiving care at an area hospital since the person began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The individual is currently recovering in that hospital.

Tucson's Office of Veteran Affairs later released that the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County is a veteran in its care.

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System released the following statement in regards to the case.

A Veteran inpatient presumptively tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 14 at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. The facility is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control. The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, as the Veteran is being cared for in respiratory isolation by staff who are specially trained on the Centers for Disease Control treatment guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment and infection control techniques. VA is screening Veterans and staff who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others. Southern Arizona VA Health Care System

State officials said there are currently 18 confirmed cases in Arizona - six tested in a commercial laboratory and 12 at the AZPHS facilities.

In the state, there have been zero confirmed deaths caused by COVID-19 at this time. AZHDS said the community risk is currently low with some areas of heightened risk and the spread level is minimal.

At this time, mass gatherings that expect 50 or more people are recommended to be canceled or postponed. In addition, schools will be closed statewide through March 27.

Preventing Coronavirus

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within 2 to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, or difficulty breathing. Those considered at highest risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to an area where the virus is spreading, or individuals in close contact with a person who is diagnosed as having COVID-19.

The best ways to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, are to:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Public health officials advise residents that flu and other respiratory diseases are circulating in the community, and are recommending everyone get a flu shot and follow basic prevention guidelines.

If you have recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating, and have developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have 2019 novel coronavirus, please stay home. Most people with COVID-19 develop mild symptoms. If you have mild symptoms, please do not seek medical care, but do stay home and practice social distancing from others in the household where possible. If you do have shortness of breath or more severe symptoms, please call your health care provider to get instructions before arriving.

For the latest information about COVID-19, visit www.pima.gov/COVID19 or by calling 520-626-6016.