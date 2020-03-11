UArizona moves classes online in light of COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON- The University of Arizona has delayed classes and will transition to online where possible.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, classes at UArizona will begin on Wednesday, March 18 following Spring Break.

UArizona President Robert C. Robbins said although there are no confirmed cases on any of the University's campuses, the health and safety of their students, employees, and community is the top priority.

Officials said residence halls, recreation facilities, food services and Campus Health will remain open.

Classes will continue online until Monday, April 6. That is when the University will assess the status of the outbreak.

All public events will continue, with the exception of the Bear Down Music Fest, unless otherwise announced.

"Be sure that you are taking care of yourself and looking out for your friends and other campus community members," President Robbins said.

In addition, Arizona Athletics released a statement about the upcoming sports events.

“With the safety and wellbeing of students, faculty, staff and our community as a top priority at the University of Arizona, Arizona Athletics supports the NCAA’s and Pac-12 Conference’s decisions to limit fan attendance at upcoming championship events in addition to all home Arizona Athletics events until further notice. The athletics department is actively working to enact new refund procedures for fans and staffing policies for those affected by these new restrictions. Arizona Athletics will also continue to monitor Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from our campus partners as well as government agencies including the Center for Disease Control, Arizona Department of Health Services and Pima County Health. The Office of the Provost and the Campus Health Office at the University of Arizona provide regular updates to our campus and community.”

Arizona State University made a similar decision earlier Wednesday. ASU announced that it will "transition in-person classes to online instruction whenever possible".

For the latest information about COVID-19, click here.