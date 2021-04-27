New CDC mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Centers for Disease Control announced new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans on Tuesday.

According to the CDC's new guidelines, fully vaccinated people can exercise outside, attend small outdoor gatherings, and dine outside with vaccinated and unvaccinated people without wearing masks.

However, health experts said vaccinated people should still mask up at large outdoor gatherings, like concerts and sporting events.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said, "this new guidance shouldn't be viewed as a license for fully vaccinated people to retire their masks, but it is another encouraging step toward resuming normal life."

The Pima County Health Department says that the guidance released by the CDC today is a sign that vaccination is working.

"Next week, I'll be laying out the path ahead to continue our fight against COVID-19," President Joe Biden said in a press conference on Tuesday. "To get us to July 4th."

While the latest guidance from the CDC could be a major step in re-opening the country and getting back to normal, health experts warn about indoor transmission, which is much higher than outdoors.

"We know that the virus spreads very well indoors," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director. "Until more people are vaccinated and while we still have more than 50,000 cases a day, mask use indoors will provide extra protection."