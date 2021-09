TUCSON (KVOA) - Some changes are coming to Pima County testing sites.

According to the Health Department, individuals can no longer get tested at a county-sponsored site if the test is needed for work-related reasons.

People will not be tested if they do not have Covid-19 symptoms and are seeking a repeat test within 14 days of a previous test.

For more information, visit www.pima.gov/covid19testing/.