Parents divided over mask mandates for students

TUCSON (KVOA) - Many southern Arizona schools were expected to lift their mask mandates Wednesday as a law banning mask mandates were supposed to go into effect. But on Monday, a Superior Court judge ruled the law was unconstitutional and violated the single-subject rule.

"I will encourage the school board to continue following the guidance that is recommended by scientists and professionals who have conducted extensive research in order to prevent this virus from continuing to mutate," said one parent.

Like most of the country, parents are divided on students wearing masks in school.

"This is ridiculous, masks need to come off, enough is enough," said another parent.

Marana was one of several school districts in Tucson, including Tucson Unified School District and Amphitheater Unified Schol District, to implement a mask mandate at the start of the year, knowing it would expire Wednesday when the ban on mask mandates went into effect.

Many parents and grandparents are not sure what to think.

"I think it's kind of 50-50," said one grandmother." I mean, kids don't need to be wearing a mask all day long, especially in kindergarten or second grade. On the other hand, it's a little spooky. So I don't know, I'm still in the middle of it."

Other parents said their kids are okay wearing masks in school.

"He also has his own mind so I like to give him the option," said Enandra Romero. "He likes wearing it, he knows it helps protect people."

Another grandmother, Patricia Solis said her grandson never complains.

"He comes to school he knows, he has a mask for all five days of school, a different one every day," she said. "He even washes them."

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control released a study of K-8 schools in Arizona. Researchers say schools without mandates are 3.5 times more likely to have an outbreak than schools with mandates.