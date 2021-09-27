Pfizer to ask in “days” for vaccine authorization for kids under 12

HARTFORD-NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN) - The age limit for COVID-19 vaccinations may be dropping in the not-too-distant future.

Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for some children under the age of 12.

COVID-19 vaccines for kids could becoming very, very soon.

"I think we are going to submit this data pretty soon," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. "It is a question of days, not weeks."

Last year when Pfizer submitted the data for adults, applied for authorization - the green light from the FDA came just three weeks later.

"If they approve it, we would be ready with our manufacturing to provide this formulation of the vaccine because the vaccine that the kids will receive, which is 5 to 11, it is a different formulation," Bourla said. "It is one-third of the dose that you are giving to the rest of the population."

Monday was a big vaccine mandate deadline day in the northeast.

In Connecticut, school bus drivers must now be vaccinated or take weekly tests. Reportedly some won't do either.

"You're in a tight congregant setting, a bus," Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut said. "You know, surrounded by kids who aren't vaccinated."

In New York State, deadline day for medical workers.

Thousands still haven't gotten a shot. A staff shortage looms.

In New York City, Monday was supposed to be the deadline day for school employees. But a court issued a temporary injunction.

There's now a hearing set for Wednesday.

In the meantime, around 38 percent of the NYPD remain unvaccinated.

"Right now, we have eight members of the NYPD in the hospital," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "All eight unvaccinated."

Is there a connection between vaccination and hospitalizations rates?

Well, take West Virginia, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the nation right now, and the highest hospitalization rate.

"We are going through the peak and it looks like we're starting to turn down," West Virigina Gov. Jim Kustice said.

The delta-driven surge is still rolling around the country.

"I think by thanksgiving it’s probably gonna have run its course across the whole country," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner said. "Prevalence should decline on the back end of this delta wave and hopefully we get to more of a semblance of normalcy especially when vaccines will hopefully be available for children as well and people feel more comforted by the fact they can protect their kids also."

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says data on vaccines for children between 5 and 11 years old will be received with urgency.