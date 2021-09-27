Marana Unified School District removes mask requirements in its schools

TUCSON (KVOA) - Marana School Unified School District announced Monday evening that it will be dropping its mask mandate beginning Wednesday morning.

This comes just two days before the law banning mask mandates goes into effect.

House Bill 2898, which was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey back in June, expands his executive order prohibiting universities, community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents or take COVID-19 tests and prevents public schools from mandating masks for students and staff.

That bill is set to officially go into effect on Sept. 29.

On Monday, a judge ruled that Arizona's ban on mask mandates in schools is unconstitutional. The judge ruled that the ban on certain COVID-19 mitigation measures violated the so-called "single-subject rule" for legislation, by being inserted into a state budget bill.

Even though MUSD threw out their mandate on masks, they still strongly recommend masks on their campuses.

Catalina Foothills Unified School District announced Monday that it will continue requiring masks indoors for students and staff regardless of their vaccination status.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday that Arizona's population is currently 57.9 percent vaccinated.

