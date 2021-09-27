Arizona judge declares law against mask mandates ‘unconstitutional’

PHOENIX (KPNX) — A Maricopa County judge on Monday struck down Arizona's ban on face-mask mandates by school districts as unconstitutional, just two days before the ban was to have become law.

Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled the ban on certain COVID-19 mitigation measures violated the so-called "single-subject rule" for legislation, by being inserted into a state budget bill.

"The bill is classic logrolling - a medley of special interests cobbled together to force a vote for all or none," Cooper said in her 17-page ruling.

The decision affects more than just COVID-19 mandates. The judge voided several other pending laws, including election-related legislation.

The decision could also upend the way bills are passed at the Capitol.

Cooper's decision likely won't be the last word on what could be a landmark case. Appeals all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court are expected.

The big takeaway for parents: The decision leaves face-mask requirements in place at dozens of Arizona school districts and charter schools.

Scottsdale Unified School District is one of several school districts that had told parents their mask requirement would expire if the ban took effect. The Scottsdale Unified School Board has faced vehement opposition to the mandate from parents and outside groups.

The question before the court during a one-hour hearing Sept. 13 was whether the Legislature violated the state Constitution by inserting policy bills, such as the ban on mask mandates, into spending legislation.

Stuffing lawmakers' pet bills into budgets is a common tool for legislative leadership to win votes for spending measures.

The bills are typically inserted into budgets with little public debate, as the Legislature moves quickly to pass a budget before a legislative session ends.

The mandate ban is one of several laws enacted during the recent legislative session that are targeted by the lawsuit.

The attorney for the coalition suing the state said a ban could have deadly consequences for Arizona schoolchildren.

"A great many children in Arizona will get COVID-19, they will get long COVID, they will be hospitalized and they may die," said attorney Roopali Desai.

"That is not hyperbole."

Desai represents the Arizona School Boards Association, the Arizona Education Association, and several other advocacy groups and individuals.

"This case is not the first time that the Legislature has pushed the boundaries of its constitutional limits to further its political agenda," Desai said.

Patrick Irvine, a lawyer representing the state, suggested the court didn't have a say over how the Legislature's work gets done.

"The Legislature is given a lot of discretion, a lot of wiggle room," he said during the Sept. 13 hearing.

Irvine said the practice of inserting non-spending bills into budgets has been common practice for at least the last 15 years.

In response to the school mandates, Gov. Doug Ducey has threatened to financially punish districts that keep mask requirements in place once the law takes effect.

Those districts would risk losing up to $1,800 per student in American Relief Act funds.

Ducey has also offered rewards to parents who want to remove a child from a school in order to avoid a mandate or a quarantine order.

The governor is offering $10 million worth of school vouchers, at $7,000 per family.

Applications for roughly 2,800 students have been started or completed, according to the Associated Press.

The vouchers are being paid for with federal dollars intended to ease the impact of COVID-19.

In late July, before students returned to classes from summer break, Phoenix Union High School District was the first district in the state to defy the Legislature's ban on mask mandates.

A judge upheld the mandate after district lawyers argued it hadn't taken effect yet.

Phoenix is one of the largest school districts in the state, with more than 25,000 students.