Most in US for Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements

(CNN) - According to a new poll, most Americans are in favor of President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some workers.

The results show 60 percent support requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated. Around 58 percent agree that companies with 100 or more employees should require vaccinations or weekly testing.

Results also showed that 63 percent are in favor of a vaccine mandate for health care facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid.

Support for the requirements is split down party lines.

Between 93 and 94 percent of Democrats polled favor all of them. Support for each requirement varies between 17 and 33 percent among Republicans.