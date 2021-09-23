TUSD keeps mask mandate as approved bill goes into effect Sept. 29

TUCSON (KVOA) - With House Bill 2898 going into effect next Wednesday, Tucson Unified School District announced Thursday that it will continue implementing masks in the classrooms.

The bill prevents schools from mandating masks for both students and staff.

Back in August, TUSD and several other districts followed suit after Phoenix Union High School District implemented a mask mandate on July 30 in defiance of the approved law.

The school board unanimously passed the motion in Thursday's meeting. The board stated that the district will seek federal intervention by filing a complaint with the United States Department of Education and the Office of Civil Rights.

The board said Gov. Doug Ducey's law is discriminatory towards disabled children who are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract COVID-19.