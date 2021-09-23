Pima County: Get free tickets for Mexican Baseball Fiesta with 1st-shot COVID vaccination

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County announced its latest round of COVID-19 vaccine incentives on Thursday.

The county partnered with Mexican Baseball Fiesta to give away free tickets at a COVID vaccination clinic during the annual event, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 at Kino Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

People who get their first dose of the vaccine will get two vouchers for general admission tickets. The tickets may get redeemed on the same day.

The vaccination clinic will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Vaccinations will be offered from 3:30 to 6 p.m. before the Wildcats play on Oct. 3. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. People can also receive a second-dose shot if they are due, but free vouchers are only for first-dose shots.

The 10th annual Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta will feature doubleheaders on each of the four days. The event will include four teams from the Mexican Pacific League (Liga Mexicana Del Pacifico), as well as the University of Arizona, which will play in the second game of the doubleheader on Oct. 3 to begin its fall schedule under new coach Chip Hale.

For more information about the event, visit MexicanBaseballFiesta.com.