Couple kicked out of Texas bar for wearing masks

ROWLETT, Texas (NBC News) - A Texas couple is talking about a recent confrontation over masks at a Dallas-area bar.

They were told take off your masks, or leave.

Natalie Wester and Jose Lopez say it happened at "Hang Time Sports Bar" earlier this month in Rowlett.

They say they wore their masks because their 4-month-old son has cystic fibrosis and he is vulnerable.

Still, staff told them they do not allow anyone to wear a mask inside.

"Before the appetizer could even come out, our waitress came and sat down next to me. And she stated that, 'you are going to need to take your mask off if you want to be here,'" Wester said. "She said, 'this is political and our owner sent me over here because I'm nicer than he is, but we don't allow masks in the bar."

The bar owner said he made the decision not to allow masks back in April.

He said people who don't agree, can go somewhere else.