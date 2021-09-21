St. Joseph’s, St. Mary’s Hospitals to host free COVID-19 vaccination events

St. Joseph’s, St. Mary’s Hospitals to host free COVID-19 vaccination eventsNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Carondelet Health Network is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination events this week.
No appointment, insurance or ID are required for the vaccinations. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at the vaccination events.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:
- Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital Pavilion, 350 N. Wilmot Rd.: Sept. 23 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital Main Lobby, 1601 W. St. Mary's Rd.: Sept. 24 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit carondelet.org.
