US military branches set deadline for members to be vaccinated against Covid-19

(CNN) - All four United States military branches have now set deadlines for Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Army said in a statement Tuesday that all active-duty military members must be vaccinated by Dec. 15.

National Guard soldiers have until June 30, 2022. The punishment for non-compliance varies by a soldier's rank in the army.

Navy and Marine Corps active-duty service members have until Nov. 28 and reserve service members must get the shot by Dec. 28.

The deadline for Air Force active-duty service members is Nov. 2.

Air Force National Guard and Air Force Reserve personnel need to be vaccinated by Dec. 2.