Doctor argues for more research into effects of COVID-19 vaccine on menstruation

(CNN) - Medical experts are calling for more research into the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on menstruation.

It comes as vaccine hesitancy among young women has been driven by false claims that COVID-19 vaccines could harm their chances of future pregnancy.

There is no known link between vaccination and changes in menstruation, and public health experts reiterate that vaccines are safe, effective and necessary to end the pandemic.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health said last month it was spending nearly $1.7 million to help research teams study the potential effects of the vaccines on menstruation – which they say are temporary and harmless and don’t impact a person’s future fertility.

Doctors say other factors that may cause menstrual changes include pandemic-related stress, lifestyle changes related to the pandemic, and infection with COVID-19.