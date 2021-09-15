COVID-19 cases among kids, adolescents reaches 1.9M in Americas

MIAMI (CNN) - Cases of COVID-19 among children and adolescents are on the rise throughout the Americas.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, those infections have now topped 1.9 million.

Dr. Carissa Etienne, the director of the PAHO, says children often have minimal, if any, symptoms from the coronavirus.

However, she stresses that younger people with health issues, like diabetes, are more likely to develop problems that could lead to hospitalization.

The PAHO says the COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the worst educational crisis the Americas have ever seen and that countries should do whatever is possible to make sure schools are opened safely for students.