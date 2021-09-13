US crosses 41 million COVID-19 case milestone

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - The United States crossed the 41 million COVID-19 case milestone late Saturday night according to an NBC News tally.

After a slow and steady decline in the spring, cases have started to increase during the summer.

Sixteen states and territories have seen a 25-percent increase in the number of cases in the last two weeks, compared to the two weeks before.

South Dakota, West Virginia, and North Dakota have seen four-week increases in cases of COVID-19 rise by 402-percent, 378-percent, and 321-percent respectively.

As of late Saturday night, there were more than 662,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Earlier this week, President Biden announced several new mandates to try and quell the coronavirus pandemic in the united states.