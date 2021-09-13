Skip to Content

US crosses 41 million COVID-19 case milestone

4:30 pm Coronavirus CoverageTop Stories

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - The United States crossed the 41 million COVID-19 case milestone late Saturday night according to an NBC News tally.

After a slow and steady decline in the spring, cases have started to increase during the summer.

Sixteen states and territories have seen a 25-percent increase in the number of cases in the last two weeks, compared to the two weeks before.

South Dakota, West Virginia, and North Dakota have seen four-week increases in cases of COVID-19 rise by 402-percent, 378-percent, and 321-percent respectively.

As of late Saturday night, there were more than 662,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Earlier this week, President Biden announced several new mandates to try and quell the coronavirus pandemic in the united states.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

