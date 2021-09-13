Skip to Content

New guidelines in place for visitors when attending shows at Fox Theatre

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Fox Theatre announced that beginning next week, all attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours in order to attend any show.

The theatre explained that in order to keep the shows running, more restrictions/protocols must be implemented in order to ensure safety among all.

The new protocol will go into effect next Monday for all visitors. The theatre said that regardless of vaccination status, visitors will have "to wear masks throughout the venue, except when actively eating."

According to a news release, proof of vaccination can be provided in two ways:

  • Showing the CLEAR App Health Pass Digital Vaccine on your phone
  • Showing your official CDC vaccination card or a full photo of the card, along with a governemt issued ID

The theatre said that all staff, volunteers and touring artists companies are fully vaccinated and are also required to wear masks. They are exempt from wearing a mask while on stage.

For more information regarding Fox's updated guidelines, visit foxtucson.com.

