NYPD: Staff who aren’t vaccinated, don’t provide proof of negative COVID-19 test will not be paid

NEW YORK (CNN) - The Mayor of New York City is clamping down on COVID-19 safety protocols and that includes the police department.

All NYPD employees who don't get vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test can't work and won't get paid.

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio announced in July that the city's COVID-19 mandate would expand to the entire municipal workforce by Sept. 13.

Employees at the NYPD have been encouraged by the commissioner to get vaccinated after three people died from the virus in one week.

Moving forward, any new hires will be required to be fully-vaccinated.