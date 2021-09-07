US reaches 40 million COVID-19 cases

(CNN) - President Joe Biden will lay out his new strategy to fight the Delta variant and vaccine resistance Thursday.

This comes as the United States is surpassing 40 million coronavirus cases, with a tenth of those infections happening in just the last month.

"It could go either way. And it’s up to us," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden.

Experts say this is an inflection point as temperatures drop and millions of kids venture back inside classrooms.

"If we do things right, we hope we don't see much increase at all," said Fauci. "We have to get the school system masked."

Meantime, nearly 100,000 Americans are in the hospital fighting this virus: the vast majority unvaccinated.

"It’s sad and sometimes demoralizing. I'm not judging patients for making that decision," said Dr. Lance VanGundy, Emergency Room Medical Director at Unity Point Health, Iowa. "I really want to empathize, try to understand why they're afraid of the treatment cos what they really need to be afraid of is the virus."

"We have 75 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated," said Fauci. "If we get the overwhelming majority of those people vaccinated, we could turn this around."

Right now, there is a little dip in average daily cases in more than half of the states. Will that hold? Last year, there was a post Labor Day bump.

"We are having to prepare ourselves for having yet again another surge," said Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, Chief Clinical Officer, Providence Health System.