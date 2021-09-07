Phoenix firefighter is department’s first COVID-19 death

PHOENIX (AP) — A longtime Phoenix firefighter has died from complications of COVID-19, marking the first time the city has lost a firefighter to the pandemic. The Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement that Miguel Angulo, a firefighter-paramedic, died Monday after a “long and courageous” battle with the virus.

Angulo was a 15-year veteran of the department and had worked mostly at a fire station in the city’s Maryvale area, a largely Latino neighborhood.

The department did not say whether Angulo was vaccinated for the virus or if he caught it on the job.

He was described as a devoted public servant with a big personality and big heart. Information on services was not immediately available.