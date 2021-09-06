Restaurants rebound from COVID-19 shutdown, still struggle with hiring

TUCSON (KVOA) - The surging Delta variant is putting the brakes on strong job growth and the economy. But local restaurants say they aren't feeling those effects.

Business is good at Union Public House and it is back to pre-pandemic sales.

"I don't believe the delta variant is having any effect on our business hiring whatsoever," said owner, Grant Krueger.

However, Krueger said the restaurant group struggled to hire people earlier in the year and there are still some staffing shortages.

"We're still suffering from labor shortage in the restaurant industry," he said. "But really since the end of the federal unemployment benefits in July, we've seen an increase in the number of applicants."

The National Restaurant Association says restaurants are still nearly 1 million jobs below pre pandemic staffing levels.

Krueger says he is short about four to five positions in each of his restaurants.

For some restaurant workers, the pandemic provided an opportunity.

"So a lot of people started doing side businesses and kind of figuring out that they kind of like to do catering on the side instead of working as cooks in restaurants," said Spyncer Wilson, who works at Prep & Pastry.

Wilson said restaurant workers suddenly had free time and money to invest in learning a trade or new skill.

"I went back to Pima and I started learning carpentry," he said. "And a lot of people did that because they had that time away from work and they had a more predictable schedule you know because they weren't at work."

Wilson is one of the employees leading an effort to unionize at Prep & Pastry. Employees voted last week and the results are expected this week.